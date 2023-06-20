WWE SuperShow will return this fall to VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crowd favorite will be returning this fall to the Rocket City, WWE SuperShow will be back at the Von Braun Center (VBC).

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 for a night to remember at 7 p.m.

The World Wrestling Entertainment company will make its way to Huntsville with a standout list of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown stars including:

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes

Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Solo Sikoa

The USOS

Plus, many more other WWE stars.

Officials for WWE describe the event as family-friendly and encourages fans to watch their favorite star to take the ring.

Tickets will go on-sale Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at $20 (plus applicable fees).

Tickets will be available at the VBC Box Office or online by clicking here.

All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.