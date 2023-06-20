Deals
WWE SuperShow will return this fall to VBC

The WWE SuperShow will be heading back to the Rocket City this fall.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crowd favorite will be returning this fall to the Rocket City, WWE SuperShow will be back at the Von Braun Center (VBC).

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 for a night to remember at 7 p.m.

The World Wrestling Entertainment company will make its way to Huntsville with a standout list of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown stars including:

  • WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins
  • WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Becky Lynch
  • Bianca Belair
  • Solo Sikoa
  • The USOS

Plus, many more other WWE stars.

Officials for WWE describe the event as family-friendly and encourages fans to watch their favorite star to take the ring.

Tickets will go on-sale Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at $20 (plus applicable fees).

Tickets will be available at the VBC Box Office or online by clicking here.

All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change.

