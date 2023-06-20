Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

What’s Packin’: Sweet Pineapple on summer travel essentials

Gina from Sweet Pineapple gives us all the recommendations of the best travel essentials for the summer.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you are going to the beach or having a staycation, Sweet Pineapple has something perfect for you this summer!

Travel essentials for summer!
Travel essentials for summer!(Olivia Podes)

Traveling is not always easy. Meals in the car can make hands messy and sometimes after a long car ride, you just need a little pick-me-up. Luckily, Sweet Pineapple has all the essentials. From sunglasses to car air fresheners, you are sure to find something that’ll make travel more fun and easy. They even gave us the inside scoop on a hostess gift for the Fourth of July.

To check out all things Sweet Pineapple visit their website and Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger
Uprooted tree in Owens Cross Roads
Hail, power outages reported in Owens Cross Roads following overnight storms
Theodore Gaines of Huntsville has been arrested following attempted murder charge in Athens.
Huntsville man arrested for attempted murder in Athens Friday
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court
Former Huntsville COO sentenced for wire fraud arrest
Trout fishing at Sipsey Fork
Alabama’s only year-round rainbow trout fishing found at the Sipsey Fork