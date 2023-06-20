What’s Packin’: Sweet Pineapple on summer travel essentials

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you are going to the beach or having a staycation, Sweet Pineapple has something perfect for you this summer!

Travel essentials for summer! (Olivia Podes)

Traveling is not always easy. Meals in the car can make hands messy and sometimes after a long car ride, you just need a little pick-me-up. Luckily, Sweet Pineapple has all the essentials. From sunglasses to car air fresheners, you are sure to find something that’ll make travel more fun and easy. They even gave us the inside scoop on a hostess gift for the Fourth of July.

To check out all things Sweet Pineapple visit their website and Instagram.

