Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Prescription drugs that were developed to held people with Type 2 Diabetes and patients with obesity are now being used to aid with weight loss.

“It’s actually a once a week injection that is taken for people with type 2 diabetes and it does help with weight loss,” said Registered Nurse and Diabetic Specialist Leigh Autery.

Ads for Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro are filling the airwaves and social media. But are they safe? Some doctors are sounding the alarm on using the drug for weight loss.

“If you are doing this for a short term gain, you’re not going to get that long term benefit and that sustained success we want for patients that actually do struggle with disease,” said Dr. Fatima Cody.

Possible side effects include: Nausea, stomach pain, constipation, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Autery says people that are not type two diabetics can still get their hands on the medicine, but at a cost as most insurance companies will not cover the drug for weight loss.

“The doctors can prescribe it for weight loss but it’s really at their discretion and it does not mean that your insurance company will pay for it because it usually does not,” Autery said.

Neither Mounjaro nor Ozempic have been approved for weight loss, but pharmacist Terri Madry said that could soon change.

“Because of the great results that it’s showing the FDA is considering that change,” Madry said.

Although these drugs are changing the weight loss industry experts say it’s no substitute for diet and exercise.

