Tourism numbers show massive growth in spending for Colbert County

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the 2022 Alabama Tourism Economic Report, tourists in Colbert County spent $113 million last year. Attractions like Helen Keller’s birthplace, Helen Keller’s birthplace, and local parks have become staples for tourists to visit.

The data shows an increase of expenditures of $43 million from 2020 to 2022.

Colbert County tourism President Susann Hamlin said most of the money made is from hotels, so it’s been important to bring more outsiders to the area.

“We know that we’re doing a great job putting heads in beds in all of our properties,” she said. “We have a lot of events that go straight through the summer. These are events almost every weekend, and most of our cities are continuing to build them. The other things that they’re doing also get advertised here, and it brings a lot of people in too.”

Hamlin said events like the WC Handy festival and the Saddle up for St. Jude concert as major events coming this summer that bring new visitors to the area.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

