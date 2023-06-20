Scattered downpours and isolated storms for Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. We are starting off the day with fair skies and warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it is very humid and areas of patchy fog will be possible in areas that saw heavier rainfall yesterday.

Isolated showers cannot be ruled out through the morning hours but much better chances for rainfall are expected into the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today with highs topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A cut-off center of low pressure to our north in the Ohio River Valley will be the focus of the forecast and the reason for our unusually unsettled June weather pattern the next few days. Although the overall threat for severe weather is quite low, a few stronger storms can produce some heavier rainfall and frequent lightning.

Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will be expected overnight with very warm and muggy temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The same cut-off low pressure center will bring additional rounds of rain showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures staying in the lower 80s. Periods of heavier rainfall and already saturated soils may lead to a minor flooding threat over the next couple of days. Wednesday, June 21st at 9:57 AM CDT the Summer Solstice will occur and we will officially be in the summer season.

Hopefully by Friday, the cut-off low will start to move out of the area resulting in slightly drier conditions, isolated to scattered showers and storms will still be possible both days. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s by the weekend. We will be watching the Atlantic Ocean as we are tracking Tropical Storm Bret, keep checking back for the latest.

