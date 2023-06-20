New Alabama law will require students to complete financial literacy course

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama high school students will soon learn the importance of money management thanks to a bill that was just signed by Governor Kay Ivey.

House Bill 164 lays the groundwork for high school students to learn how to effectively use and manage their money. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, high school students will be required to complete a financial literacy course to graduate.

Bill sponsor State Representative Andy Whitt said his goal is simple.

“My main goal here is that is that our students that are entering into college can balance a checkbook and understand the difference between a credit card and a debit card,” Whitt said.

The legislation lays out criteria for schools on the nine subject matters that need to be covered in the course. Those include types of bank accounts, money management, loans, insurance policies, taxes, interest rates, contracts, and savings and investments.

Most schools will not have to start from scratch, as they can just add new material to existing career prep courses. Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said this gives them the guidance they need.

“Financial literacy is a part of most of our business career tech classes anyway but this just gives us an outline of what we need to make sure is embedded into that curriculum,” Nichols said.

Whitt said he received overwhelming bipartisan support for his bill, and he is glad to know that students will soon learn these life skills.

“29 years I’ve been a local community banker and I’ve witnessed firsthand the need for financial literacy within our customers,” Whitt said. “These are not just math skills, these are life skills and these are things that we will take with us throughout the rest of our life.”

The State Department of Education must approve the financial literacy course before June 2024.

