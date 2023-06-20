Must-have celebrity makeup dupes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We love the looks that celebrities bring to the red carpet and to their everyday life! Olivia Sparks shares with us her best celebrity makeup dupes that we all can afford and try!

We see all the new trends and looks on social media, but do we really trust it from just a photo? Olivia Sparks is someone we can trust, with her insight in being an award-winning make-up artist.

Olivia shares her favorite affordable dupes we can buy to have the same makeup look as celeberties. (Olivia Podes)

The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter is retailed at $49. It is one of the most popular foundations and has been trending on social media for a while. A great dupe to the Hollywood Flawless Filter is the Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter retailing at $14. That is a save of $35 on a foundation dupe. Both can be used as a primer under foundation or on your neck. Helps give your skin filter glow look!

A foundation the Royals like to wear is the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, retailing at $69. Megan Markle used this foundation on the day of her wedding! Giving the blur effect over your pores and fine lines. A great dupe to this is the Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid Foundation, retailing at &16. Both come in a 1oz size, but the Maybelline Foundation saves you over $50.

Next is the brows! Anastasia Brow Wiz Pencil retails at $25 at Sephora. The dupe of that is the NYX Micro Brow Pencil retailing at $11 at Target. Both come in 12 different color options.

Hailey Bieber signature lip combo is signature look so many people want to copy. Make Up For Ever ‘Anywhere Caffeine’ Lipliner retails for $23 at Sephora. The dupe for this is the NYX ‘Global Citizen’ Lip Pencil $5. Both come in the exact shade match, but the NYX formula is waterproof up to 16-hour wear.

To finish off that Hailey Bieber lip combo, you’ll need the lipstick! Charlotte Tilbury ‘Pillow Talk’ Lipstick, retailing at $35, is a huge hit. The perfect dupe is the Maybelline Superstay Ink Crayon in ‘Lead the Way’, retailing at $9 at Target. Both have a demi-matte finish, and the shade is the best-selling lipstick shade in the United States.

For more information on make-up trends and dupes, check out Olivia Sparks Instagram. To book or learn more visit her website.

