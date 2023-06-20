Missing Titanic submersible partially built at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A search is currently underway near the sunken Titanic site for a submarine that was partially developed in Huntsville.

While in the North Atlantic on an expedition to explore the infamous Titanic shipwreck, the submarine vessel Titan went missing.

After further research, Titan happens to have some roots in Alabama.

The vessel was partially built by a team of engineers in Huntsville at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and is the submersible the company takes specifically on its Titanic expeditions.

The submersible includes the world’s only carbon fiber and titanium capable of carrying five crew members to the wreck of the RMS Titanic at 3,800 meters, per OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owns the vessel.

OceanGate’s Titan submersible has completed a series of dives over six-week period to the wreck of the RMS Titanic, which lies at 3800 meters below the sea floor of the North Atlantic, according to the company website.

As for the vessel currently missing, OceanGate confirmed the missing submarine is theirs and as of Monday a rescue operation has been launched to find and recover it.

The company said it was “exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely.”

Monday afternoon, Rear Admiral John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard said in a press briefing, there was believed to be “somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours available at this point.”

