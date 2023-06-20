Deals
Missing Huntsville 18-year-old located in Texas

Charisma Turner, 18
Charisma Turner, 18(HPD)
By Javon Williams and Matthew King
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: 18-year-old Charisma Turner has been located in Texas.

According to HPD, Turner had traveled to Texas to see her friends and was involved in a car accident. She was taken to a hospital and says she is fine.

The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public for its assistance to locate a missing 18-year-old.

Officials say Charisma Turner was last seen on June 12 at her work near the Toyota Plant. Turner is possibly driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata with the Tennessee license plate QJT2BJU. Officials believe she may be in danger.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, officers believe Turner is in danger because her phone has been off for a week and she hasn’t been home. Turner has not been at work, contacted her employer or picked up her paycheck.

Investigators say they have tried to find Turner at her last known locations, and through her phone. Huntsville Police Sergeant Jack Pugh said Turner’s phone has been turned off, and Turner has not accessed social media or banking information since her disappearance.

She is possibly driving a 2011 black Hyundai Sonata with no tag.
She is possibly driving a 2011 black Hyundai Sonata with no tag.(HPD)

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact HPD Investigator Jay Johnson at (256) 924-1778.

