Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say

A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.(North Carolina Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina hit a $2 million jackpot after risking just $20 on a scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials.

The North Carolina Lottery said Hyeon Jung bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Green Street Grocery in High Point where he works as an employee.

When Jung returned to the store Friday to collect his prize, he had the option of taking it as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

Ung chose the lump-sum $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger
Uprooted tree in Owens Cross Roads
Hail, power outages reported in Owens Cross Roads following overnight storms
Theodore Gaines of Huntsville has been arrested following attempted murder charge in Athens.
Huntsville man arrested for attempted murder in Athens Friday
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court
Former Huntsville COO sentenced for wire fraud arrest
Trout fishing at Sipsey Fork
Alabama’s only year-round rainbow trout fishing found at the Sipsey Fork

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for sub lost near Titanic wreck
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved are being evaluated at the scene.
Huntsville PD officer involved in two-vehicle wreck
The judge issued a permanent injunction against the Arkansas law.
Judge blocks Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says