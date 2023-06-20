Deals
Man dies after being shot at Grant residence

Several witnesses were questioned at the scene and the shooter was identified.
Several witnesses were questioned at the scene and the shooter was identified.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - A man died over the weekend after being shot last Thursday at a Grant residence, according to the Marshall County Sheriff Office.

Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Grant Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence in Grant on the night of Thursday, June 15. When they arrived, deputies found Gregory Allen Jarrett, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Jarrett was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office confirmed he died there on June 17, as a result of the shooting.

An autopsy will be scheduled for later this week by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Several witnesses were questioned at the scene of the shooting, and deputies were able to identify the shooter. However, no charges have been filed against the that person at this time.

