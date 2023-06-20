Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Lincoln County, Tenn. Sheriff announces retirement

Lincoln County, Tenn. Sheriff announces retirement
Lincoln County, Tenn. Sheriff announces retirement(LCSO - TN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Lincoln County, Tennessee’s Sheriff Murray Blackwelder has announced his retirement after serving for nearly 17 years.

Sheriff Blackwelder started his law enforcement career in 1992 as a Corrections Officer for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department before moving to a Deputy Sheriff. He was elected in 2006.

In 2018, Sheriff Blackwelder was elected as the President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. After serving a one-year term he was inducted to the Legislation Committee and Board of Directors in 2019.

During Sheriff Blackwelder’s announcement during the Lincoln County Commission meeting, he stated that one of the reasons he is retiring is due to DISH disease and arthritis.

His retirement will take effect on July 31.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger
Theodore Gaines of Huntsville has been arrested following attempted murder charge in Athens.
Huntsville man arrested for attempted murder in Athens Friday
Uprooted tree in Owens Cross Roads
Hail, power outages reported in Owens Cross Roads following overnight storms
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court
Former Huntsville COO sentenced for wire fraud arrest
Trout fishing at Sipsey Fork
Alabama’s only year-round rainbow trout fishing found at the Sipsey Fork

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Marshall County Commission funds "Pet Adoption Month"
New Alabama law will require students to complete financial literacy course
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved were evaluated at the scene.
Huntsville PD officer involved in two-vehicle wreck
New Alabama law will require students to complete financial literacy course