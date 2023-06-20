Lincoln County, Tenn. Sheriff announces retirement

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Lincoln County, Tennessee’s Sheriff Murray Blackwelder has announced his retirement after serving for nearly 17 years.

Sheriff Blackwelder started his law enforcement career in 1992 as a Corrections Officer for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department before moving to a Deputy Sheriff. He was elected in 2006.

In 2018, Sheriff Blackwelder was elected as the President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. After serving a one-year term he was inducted to the Legislation Committee and Board of Directors in 2019.

During Sheriff Blackwelder’s announcement during the Lincoln County Commission meeting, he stated that one of the reasons he is retiring is due to DISH disease and arthritis.

His retirement will take effect on July 31.

