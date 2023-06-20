Jackson County grand jury indicts suspect in Skyline shooting
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKYLINE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man in Skyline on May 26 has been indicted by a Jackson County grand jury.
Dima Novikov, 29, was arrested on May 31 in Chatsworth, Georgia for shooting Terry Warren, 61, in Skyline.
Court records show a grand jury indicted Novikov on June 15 on a murder charge.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.