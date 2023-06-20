Deals
Huntsville PD officer involved in two-vehicle wreck

The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved are being evaluated at the scene.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved are being evaluated at the scene.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Department officer was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday afternoon at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Kelly Cemetery Road.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved are being evaluated at the scene.

Eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Highway is shutdown near Kelly Cemetery Rd.

