Huntsville PD officer involved in two-vehicle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Department officer was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday afternoon at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Kelly Cemetery Road.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved are being evaluated at the scene.

Eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Highway is shutdown near Kelly Cemetery Rd.

