HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger

Charisma Turner, 18
Charisma Turner, 18
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public for its assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old.

Officials say Charisma Turner was last seen on June 12 around 12:30 p.m. on Pulaski Pike. Turner is possibly driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata without a tag. Officials believe she may be in danger

She is possibly driving a 2011 black Hyundai Sonata with no tag.
She is possibly driving a 2011 black Hyundai Sonata with no tag.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact HPD Investigator Jay Johnson at (256)924-1778.

