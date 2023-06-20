HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public for its assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old.
Officials say Charisma Turner was last seen on June 12 around 12:30 p.m. on Pulaski Pike. Turner is possibly driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata without a tag. Officials believe she may be in danger
If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact HPD Investigator Jay Johnson at (256)924-1778.
