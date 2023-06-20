“He got up and prayed”: Families assess storm damage in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Storm clean up is still underway in the Owens Cross Roads community as storms ripped through the area Sunday night leaving many families to cutting up tree limbs.

One family spent the entire day doing just that. Josh Cobb said he found out early Monday morning that trees were down all around his Dad’s house. He wasted no time rushing over to make sure everyone was okay and to help clean up.

When he arrived, he was surprised to see so many helping hands already there picking up.

“When I drove here today coming down the road, there were trees and power poles, and just everybody is outside helping,” Cobb said. “It doesn’t happen very often but when it does I guess we come together and make it right.”

The team of neighbors, friends, and family spent the entire day cleaning up, and managed to clear most of the debris. Cobb said his dad and family are still a little shaken up but they made it through the storm safely.

“He heard the hail and he said he got up out of bed and his wife had come to the door and seen the trees. There’s like 7 rafters broken in the house so they heard the tree hit and it was a pretty big tree. Dad just said he got up and prayed,” Cobb said.

No one in the home was hurt from the storm. Cobb said he is grateful his father has such a good support system in his friends, neighbors, and family.

“There was 10-15 people here,” Cobb said. “We all just ate dinner here last night for Father’s Day so we just seen everybody yesterday so it’s kind of nice to have everybody together in light of the damages that’s happened.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.