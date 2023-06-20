Franklin Co. man arrested for DUI, stabbing dog to death

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County man was arrested on June 18 after he told police in Russellville he had stabbed his dog to death.

According to an official with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Prisco Hernandez was arrested after he drove to the Russellville Police Station while intoxicated to admit he stabbed his dog to death. Officers took Hernandez’s address and sent a sheriff for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they looked through a window and saw another man passed out inside the home with blood all over. The deputy knocked on the door and the man woke up and answered, visibly drunk according to the deputy.

The deputy then spotted the dog which was still alive at the time. The dog passed a few minutes after animal control was called.

Deputies began investigating the scene and located a bloody kitchen knife that is believed to have been what was used for stabbing the dog.

Authorities later spoke with Hernandez who admitted he was going to kill the dog and bury it at a cemetery. But he changed his mind and tried to save it by using an air compressor to give it oxygen.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog definitely suffered.

Hernandez was charged with DUI, aggravated cruelty to animals and first-degree cruelty to a dog.

