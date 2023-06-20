Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Franklin Co. man arrested for DUI, stabbing dog to death

Hernandez was charged with DUI, aggravated cruelty to animals and first-degree cruelty to a dog.
Hernandez was charged with DUI, aggravated cruelty to animals and first-degree cruelty to a dog.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County man was arrested on June 18 after he told police in Russellville he had stabbed his dog to death.

According to an official with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Prisco Hernandez was arrested after he drove to the Russellville Police Station while intoxicated to admit he stabbed his dog to death. Officers took Hernandez’s address and sent a sheriff for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they looked through a window and saw another man passed out inside the home with blood all over. The deputy knocked on the door and the man woke up and answered, visibly drunk according to the deputy.

The deputy then spotted the dog which was still alive at the time. The dog passed a few minutes after animal control was called.

Deputies began investigating the scene and located a bloody kitchen knife that is believed to have been what was used for stabbing the dog.

Authorities later spoke with Hernandez who admitted he was going to kill the dog and bury it at a cemetery. But he changed his mind and tried to save it by using an air compressor to give it oxygen.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog definitely suffered.

Hernandez was charged with DUI, aggravated cruelty to animals and first-degree cruelty to a dog.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uprooted tree in Owens Cross Roads
Hail, power outages reported in Owens Cross Roads following overnight storms
Charisma Turner, 18
HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger
Theodore Gaines of Huntsville has been arrested following attempted murder charge in Athens.
Huntsville man arrested for attempted murder in Athens Friday
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court
Former Huntsville COO sentenced for wire fraud arrest
Trout fishing at Sipsey Fork
Alabama’s only year-round rainbow trout fishing found at the Sipsey Fork

Latest News

Christopher Ward, 51
Hartselle man arrested for kidnapping, assault
Several witnesses were questioned at the scene and the shooter was identified.
Man dies after being shot at Grant residence
Historic Rickwood Field will host a Major League Baseball game in 2024.
Cardinals, Giants to play Major League game at Rickwood Field in 2024
The vessel by OceanGate Expeditions in 2021 showing the company’s Titan submersible that is now...
Missing Titanic submersible partially built at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville