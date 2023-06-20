Financial expert explains the doors your credit score can open and close

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One indication of overall financial health is your credit score. Financial expert, Jay McGowan from the Welch Group says monitoring your credit is essential.

This is because having a bad credit score can hold you back from certain aspects of life such as interest rates to housing problems.

“I actually recently read a survey where 46% of banks have already started tightening their lending restrictions,” McGowan said. “What this means for your credit score, the better your credit score, the better access you have to credit and the better rate that you will get if you do try to obtain credit.”

If you are trying to buy a car or a home, the better your credit, the easier the purchasing power.

As far as numbers go, 850 is a perfect credit score but McGowan says one should aim for their score to be in the mid-700s. If it floats in that range, McGowan explains this will afford you access to credit at one of the better rates you can obtain on the market.

As far as monitoring your credit score, McGowan says anyone in America can go to AnnualCreditReport.com once a year and get an actual full, comprehensive credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus.

If your credit is not in the best shape, housing troubles aside, McGowan says it can hold you back from another aspect of life: employment.

“Believe it or not, there are companies that are hiring right now that look at potential employee’s credit scores,” he said.

McGowan recommends getting with a financial advisor to ensure you’re staying on top of your credit and all aspects of your financial future.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, head to The Welch Group’s website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.