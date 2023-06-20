Deals
Extraordinary Veterans: Purple Heart recipient SPEC 4 Lacy Davis Jr.

By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every month WAFF 48 is taking the opportunity to honor Extraordinary Veterans.

SPEC 4 Lacy Davis Jr. hails from of New Hope and served in the Vietnam War.

Davis was drafted into the Army on March 13th 1968 at the age of 18. He served two years as an infantry man where he climbed to the rank of SPEC 4

Davis was wounded in battle when he and his squadron came under fire by mortars.

”Well I’ll either die by myself or not die at all so I jumped to the other side and just as I jumped I laid down and looked back and the mortar hit exactly where I was at,” Davis said. “I said man this [is] no time for jokes. He said look at your hand and I looked at my hand and these three fingers just had blood running off of them and a piece went through my arm.”

Davis was awarded the Purple Heart for his injuries.

If you would like to nominate an extraordinary veteran click here.

