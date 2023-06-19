Deals
Sunday morning crash in Cullman kills 19-year-old

Christian Alvarado-Hernandez was killed when the truck he was a passenger in left the road, hit a ditch and flipped.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Cullman County claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christian Alvarado-Hernandez was killed when the 2004 Ford pickup he was a passenger in left the road and flipped.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 about two miles south of Arab in Cullman County around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say Alvarado-Hernandez was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was identified as Jose Hernandez-Rodriguez, 20, of Guntersville.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

