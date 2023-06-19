Strong to Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening For Areas Mainly West of I-65

Today has been another relatively warm and very humid day across the Valley with rounds of showers and storms since the morning. While some of these storms were on the stronger side, the better threat for strong to severe storms will be arriving later this evening and continue into the overnight hours. Our main threats are still damaging wind gusts, potentially large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. However, latest model guidance is indicating more wind shear to work with, especially for counties mainly along and west of I-65. Although the threat is low, an isolated tornado will also be possible after 9 p.m. for these areas, so stay weather alert. We expect a Tornado Watch to be issued later on this evening for parts of Northwest Alabama.

The primary cluster of showers and storms should start to wind down before daybreak on Monday with a mostly dry early morning commute in store. Even though your commute is looking rain-free for the most part, leftover ponding will be possible for areas that receive heavy rainfall, so take it easy on the roadways. Morning lows will stay mild and muggy in the upper 60s to low 70s with temperatures warming up into the low and mid 80s through the afternoon. It will not be a wash-out, but plan on more widely scattered showers and a few storms into the evening.

More rain chances will continue through at least mid-week and this could create flash flooding issues for areas that see repeated heavy rainfall. The good news is that we will likely not be tracking a strong or severe threat with this system and temperatures as a result will stay on the cooler side in the low to mid 80s. We’ll start to trend a bit drier and warmer as we head into next weekend with afternoon highs back near 90 degrees.

