Severe threat has ended, more showers and storms for the week ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. The severe weather threat has ended for the Tennessee Valley this morning but a few lingering showers and rumbles of thunder can still be expected.

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will start off the day today with very muggy conditions out the door, morning temps are in the 60s and 70s with a few areas of patchy fog. We may see a break in the clouds as we go through late morning into the afternoon with high temperatures staying in the low to middle 80s, it will be a very humid afternoon. A cut-off center of low pressure to our north in the Ohio River Valley will bring additional scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Although the overall threat for severe weather is quite low, a few stronger storms can produce some heavier rainfall and frequent lightning.

Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will be expected overnight with very warm and muggy temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The same cut-off low pressure center will bring additional rounds of rain showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures staying in the lower 80s. Periods of heavier rainfall and already saturated soils may lead to a minor flooding threat over the next few days.

Wednesday, June 21st at 9:57 AM CDT the Summer Solstice will occur and we will officially be in the summer season. Hopefully by Thursday and Friday, the cut-off low will start to move out of the area resulting in slightly drier conditions, isolated to scattered showers and storms will still be possible both days. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s by next weekend. We will be watching the Atlantic Ocean as well as two tropical waves are being tracked for potential development, keep checking back for the latest.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.