Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Police: Man arrested after quadruple homicide in Idaho home

FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.
FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.(MGN)
By Brittany Cooper and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/Gray News) — Police arrested a man believed to be connected to a quadruple homicide inside of a home in Idaho, KMVT reports.

Idaho State Police say a 911 call revealed four people were killed inside a home at the 500 block of West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, Idaho.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday to the Shoshone County dispatch center.

Law enforcement arrived to find the bodies and detained a 31-year-old man believed to be connected to the crime.

The Kellogg Police Department requested Idaho State Police to investigate the homicides.

Police believe there is no additional threat to the community.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KMVT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uprooted tree in Owens Cross Roads
Hail, power outages reported in Owens Cross Roads following overnight storms
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
Generic graphic.
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning Toney crash
Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count
Trout fishing at Sipsey Fork
Alabama’s only year-round rainbow trout fishing found at the Sipsey Fork

Latest News

Kici Ashton, 3, waves a Juneteenth sign from a car while riding in the annual Galveston...
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
US-China pledge to stabilize deteriorating ties, resume high-level talks after Blinken visit
Christian Alvarado-Hernandez was killed when the truck he was a passenger in left the road, hit...
Sunday morning crash in Cullman kills 19-year-old
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
6 killed, dozens injured in spate of weekend shootings across US