Parents of slain Covenant students file statements on writings’ release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two of the three parents who lost children in the Covenant School shooting filed documents Friday to encourage a judge not to allow the release of the shooter’s writings.

Erin Kinney, mother of 9-year-old William Kinney, and Katy Dieckhaus and Michael Dieckhaus, parents of 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, filed declarations in the Davidson County Chancery Court stating why they believe the shooter’s writings should not be released. The shooter entered the Covenant School on March 27, shooting and killing six people, including William, Evelyn and 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs.

A lawsuit has been filed by several parties, demanding the documents be released, as many seek a motive. Others believe the release of the writings would do more harm than good.

Erin Kinney argues in her declaration that she’s been robbed of privacy in the wake of the mass shooting, adding releasing the documents would make her grieving worse.

“We have been denied our ability to grieve in peace as a community by the self-interested petitioners bringing the lawsuits before you today,” she wrote. “Multiple parties who clearly care nothing about the wellbeing of their fellow humans seek to rob the six murder victims of dignity in their deaths by demanding the release of sensitive details of a very active and ongoing police investigation. These are details that no outside party has any need or right to see and that no one here would want released in the devastating event their place was switched with mine.”

Erin Kinney wrote in the declaration protecting the victims should be a priority.

“When the noises of day-to-day life are rendered utterly silent in an instant, there is nothing left to obscure what is true and what is right,” she wrote. “In this case, what is most true and most right is the charge to protect the surviving victims of this heinous attack: to protect them from further violence; to protect them from media intrusion; to protect them from the unfathomable trauma of encountering sensitive material about the deaths of their siblings, friends, teachers; and most certainly to protect them from ever encountering the hateful, diseased words of the monster who slaughtered six human beings in their school.”

The Dieckhauses wrote they still have to console their oldest daughter after Evelyn was killed in the attack, adding the release of the documents could help provide help to others trying to cause harm.

“Unfortunately, the situation that unfolded on March 27th, 2023 at The Covenant School, is now becoming an all too familiar story in this nation. Someone with clear mental struggles, easy access to high-powered weapons, on a suicide mission, wanting to cause harm, and be known on their way out,” Evelyn’s parents wrote. “It’s a story that continues to be on repeat, everyone unaware of when the next one will occur, but know that it is looming. As one of the families going through such deep grieving of losing their loved one after simply dropping her off at school, we hope a more respectful, clear view can truly start to occur to help make a change that does not include releasing volumes of leverage for others planning similar devastation in this nation.”

A judge is expected to decide on July 12 whether or not the shooter’s writings will be released to the public.

