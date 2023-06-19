Moulton’s new ballpark is finally open

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) -The city of Moulton is hoping that a new baseball complex will be an economic spark for the area.

The H.A. Alexander Park opened to the public this week, nearly seven years after the project was first announced. “With travel ball we’ll bring people from everywhere, and it’ll help our tax base,” said Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax. “I think they’ll be happy with the facilities.”. The Parks and Recreation director, DeAngelo McDaniel agrees. “Hopefully they’ll go eat at the restaurants, they’ll shop in the stores,” McDaniel said. “It’ll help your local businesses.”

McDaniel says the four field complex can host a 16 team tournament, and that can double to 32 teams if you include the two pre-existing fields. The fields were actually ready six months ago, but the January 12th tornado outbreak destroyed bleachers, bent light poles and tore nets.

Our partners at the Decatur Daily and Moulton Advertiser were there for the first week of practices and games. The city made a special note to invite local teams to play on the fields first, before any of the travel tournaments begin. “I wanted our local kids to play on these fields first,” McDaniel said. “We were hoping to have them finished during the Dixie Youth baseball and softball seasons. We didn’t get them finished.”

