Mainly Dry This Evening | More Rain Chances Ahead

We’ve seen some breaks in the clouds late this afternoon and highs have managed to climb into the low and mid 80s. Even though temperatures are below average for this time of year, it is very humid and that humidity will stick with us into the evening hours. A cut-off center of low pressure to our north in the Ohio River Valley will bring additional scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for a few locations later tonight, but most of us should stay relatively dry. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible for your early morning commute on Tuesday with temperatures staying warm and muggy. The same cut-off low pressure center will bring additional rounds of rain showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures staying in the lower 80s. Periods of heavier rainfall and already saturated soils may lead to a minor flooding threat over the next few days.

Wednesday, June 21st at 9:57 AM CDT the Summer Solstice will occur and we will officially be in the summer season. Hopefully by Thursday and Friday, the cut-off low will start to move out of the area resulting in slightly drier conditions, but isolated to scattered showers and storms will still be possible both days. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s by next weekend. We will be watching the Atlantic Ocean as well as two tropical waves are being tracked for potential development, so keep checking back for the latest.

