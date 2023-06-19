Locals celebrate Juneteenth in Big Spring Park event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One day before the Juneteenth holiday, members of the community gathered for a moment to celebrate together. Through live music, dancing, and food, event organizers say they hope to turn a party into an opportunity to learn why the holiday is celebrated.

“You can listen to the news or social media, but we can just come together,” organizer Moe Green said. “There’s a lot of talk about only having one out of one hundred standing, but having the national holiday that we have now gives an opportunity to have those conversations. We can do this by grilling or being out here.”

Human resources manager Debra Gray said it puts a smile on her face to see the holiday celebrated nationally, but also right here in Huntsville.

“Regardless of where we come from, we are all a big family in some way or another,” she said. “This is way for people to see that we’re out here doing something, and come out in support.”

Three local leaders were honored at the event for their efforts to empower minorities in the area. Judge Lynn Sherrod, Reverend Dr. Julius Scruggs, and US Army General Charles Hamilton all received recognition for the service.

Organizers also gave out one-thousand meal kits to friends and family with preservable food items. They said this way, families go home with something to remember.

“We wanted to make sure we had a lasting impact,” Organizer Michael Cummings III said. “Not just from a day event, we want to help families past this event. We really want to help our communities, and grow the environment around us.”

