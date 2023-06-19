Huntsville man arrested for attempted murder in Athens Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is now in jail following an attempted murder charge in Athens Friday.

According to Athens Police Department Captain Brett Constable, at approximately 11:00 a.m. officers were called to the 2100 block of Stanford Street.

It had been reported that Theodore Gaines, 43, of Huntsville pointed an AR style pistol at his brother and threatened to kill him.

Gaines was arrested and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearm.

The weapon has been taken into evidence by investigators.

Officers with APD were once again called to the 2100 block of Stanford Street.

It had been reported that Gaines pointed a pistol at his brother.

Gaines’ brother grabbed the gun in an effort to keep from being shot and the gun discharged several times inside the residence during this struggle, according to APD. Gaines then left the weapon and fled the scene upon the officers’ arrival.

Investigators immediately obtained arrest warrants for Gaines; Attempted Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearm.

Gaines has been taken into custody on Lemley Place SW, Huntsville, AL at 7:00 p.m. by APD Investigators with assistance from Huntsville Police Department SWAT.

