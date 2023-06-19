Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Huntsville man arrested for attempted murder in Athens Friday

Theodore Gaines of Huntsville has been arrested following attempted murder charge in Athens.
Theodore Gaines of Huntsville has been arrested following attempted murder charge in Athens.(Athens Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is now in jail following an attempted murder charge in Athens Friday.

According to Athens Police Department Captain Brett Constable, at approximately 11:00 a.m. officers were called to the 2100 block of Stanford Street. 

It had been reported that Theodore Gaines, 43, of Huntsville pointed an AR style pistol at his brother and threatened to kill him. 

Gaines was arrested and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearm. 

The weapon has been taken into evidence by investigators.

Officers with APD were once again called to the 2100 block of Stanford Street.

It had been reported that Gaines pointed a pistol at his brother. 

Gaines’ brother grabbed the gun in an effort to keep from being shot and the gun discharged several times inside the residence during this struggle, according to APD. Gaines then left the weapon and fled the scene upon the officers’ arrival.

Investigators immediately obtained arrest warrants for Gaines; Attempted Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearm.

Gaines has been taken into custody on Lemley Place SW, Huntsville, AL at 7:00 p.m. by APD Investigators with assistance from Huntsville Police Department SWAT.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uprooted tree in Owens Cross Roads
Hail, power outages reported in Owens Cross Roads following overnight storms
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
Generic graphic.
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning Toney crash
Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count
Trout fishing at Sipsey Fork
Alabama’s only year-round rainbow trout fishing found at the Sipsey Fork

Latest News

Christian Alvarado-Hernandez was killed when the truck he was a passenger in left the road, hit...
Sunday morning crash in Cullman kills 19-year-old
Christian Alvarado-Hernandez was killed when the truck he was a passenger in left the road, hit...
Sunday morning crash in Cullman Co. kills 19-year-old
Uprooted tree in Owens Cross Roads
Hail, power outages reported in Owens Cross Roads following overnight storms
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Locals celebrate Juneteenth in Big Spring Park event