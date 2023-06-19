Huntsville City FC secures third straight win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday night, Huntsville City Football Club picked up its third-straight win with a victory over Inter Miami II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

This win marked the first clean sheet of the season for Huntsville City FC.

In spite of a first half with minimal opportunities at goal, Huntsville was able to breakthrough in stoppage time.

A deflected ball off a corner kick found the foot of forward Shaun Joash, who finished with a chance goal, giving Huntsville the lead at the half.

The second half sealed the win for Huntsville.

A beautiful opening with two substitutes linked up, midfielder Isaiah Johnston’s long ball found midfielder Jony Bolaños, sending the ball past Inter Miami II’s keeper into the back of the net.

Head Coach Jack Collison and goalkeeper Elliot Panicco spoke to the media after the victorious match.

Coach Collison spoke about the team’s performance, picking up nine points in eight days, the team’s shutout and keeping the momentum going.

Panicco also discussed how he uses his experience to help other players’ development and the ceiling for Huntsville City FC this season.

Huntsville City FC will be back in action at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at Columbus Crew 2.

The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

All Huntsville FC City fans can gather at the official watch party being held at Fractal Brewing Company.

