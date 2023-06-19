Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Former Huntsville COO sentenced for wire fraud arrest

Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Simple Helix, LCC, in Huntsville was sentenced for wire fraud on June 16.

Steve Ray Shickles was arrested and charged in July 2022 after he planned and executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain money from Simple Helix while serving as the company’s COO. Shickles was COO from 2012 to 2019.

Shickles had access to multiple PayPal accounts and made unauthorized charges, withdrawals and transfers to pay for personal expenses. The transfers resulted in the loss of over $2.1 million for Simple Helix.

According to online court documents, Shickles was sentenced to 63 months in prison, fined $100,000 and ordered to pay over. $1.6 million.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uprooted tree in Owens Cross Roads
Hail, power outages reported in Owens Cross Roads following overnight storms
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
Generic graphic.
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning Toney crash
Trout fishing at Sipsey Fork
Alabama’s only year-round rainbow trout fishing found at the Sipsey Fork
Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count

Latest News

Huntsville man is in serious, non life-threatening condition after tree falls on him cutting...
Fallen tree injures Huntsville man clearing storm debris
Six nonprofit award recipients are addressing racial equity gaps to improve quality of life for...
The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville announces Racial Equity Fund grants total
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
Parents of slain Covenant students file statements on writings’ release
Theodore Gaines of Huntsville has been arrested following attempted murder charge in Athens.
Huntsville man arrested for attempted murder in Athens Friday