Fallen tree injures Huntsville man clearing storm debris

Huntsville man is in serious, non life-threatening condition after tree falls on him cutting down trees on Southwest Rockhouse Road in Huntsville.(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A tree fell on a Huntsville man on Monday while cutting down trees from the early morning storm damage.

According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), the man was cutting down trees at Southwest Rockhouse Road in Limestone County when the incident occurred.

Although the injuries to the individual are serious, it is deemed not life-threatening.

The man was life flighted by helicopter and no other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story...

