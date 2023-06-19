The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville announces Racial Equity Fund grants total

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In honor of Juneteenth, the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville announced its 2023 Racial Equity Fund grant recipients.

According to a press release on Monday by the Community Foundation, over $67,500 in grants were allocated to six Huntsville-area nonprofits.

All six of the nonprofits address racial equity gaps to improve overall quality of life.

Funds came from over 80 corporate, individual and family donors to support the work of the Racial Equity Fund.

Launched in 2020, the Community Foundation’s Racial Equity Fund provides community capital to address equity issues.

In the first grant cycle, the Community Foundation gained a total of $115,000 for 13 nonprofit organizations in the Huntsville area.

The grant focuses on four areas of the Racial Equity Fund, supporting local programs and projects that include:

● Economic opportunity

● Education

● Health and wellness

● Neighborhoods and communities

The Community Foundation in 2023 have received 29 grant applications for projects totaling $434,000.

“Hope does not stand on its own. Hope needs hearts, minds, and funds. Hope needs all of that to come alive,” Dianne Reynolds, member of Racial Equity Fund Grants Committee said. “The Racial Equity Fund allows those who believe that common good is common ground to come together to cause positive change.”

The Grants Committee after an extensive review compiled a diverse list of community members with more than half of the members representing racial and ethnic minorities awarded the following projects grant funding:

For more information about this fund, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.