Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before

Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in Goodlettsville.
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in...
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in Goodlettsville.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An SUV crashed into the Arby’s in Goodlettsville early Monday morning, shattering glass and causing major damage, according to an employee who had just closed up shop.

Caption

Yolunda Rivers had just left the restaurant when she was notified of the crash. She said she returned and reviewed surveillance video from a nearby Red Roof Inn.

“I just saw the car going around in circles, coming out and going over all the bumpers, and then came around the end and went into the Arby’s,” Rivers said.

The footage shows a woman driving an SUV and chasing a man who was running on foot, just before crashing into the restaurant. The woman can be seen jumping out of the car and running towards the interstate with the man she appeared to have been chasing.

Witnesses said police were working to track down both people.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uprooted tree in Owens Cross Roads
Hail, power outages reported in Owens Cross Roads following overnight storms
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
Generic graphic.
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning Toney crash
Trout fishing at Sipsey Fork
Alabama’s only year-round rainbow trout fishing found at the Sipsey Fork
Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count

Latest News

Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court
Former Huntsville COO sentenced for wire fraud arrest
Huntsville man is in serious, non life-threatening condition after tree falls on him cutting...
Fallen tree injures Huntsville man clearing storm debris
Six nonprofit award recipients are addressing racial equity gaps to improve quality of life for...
The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville announces Racial Equity Fund grants total
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
Parents of slain Covenant students file statements on writings’ release
Theodore Gaines of Huntsville has been arrested following attempted murder charge in Athens.
Huntsville man arrested for attempted murder in Athens Friday