Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.(Veselina Dzhingarova / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Officials said a man is dead after he fell over the edge at Skywalk into the Grand Canyon.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team responded to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old man who reportedly fell over the edge around 9 a.m. on June 5.

Two rope specialists responded with a Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter where they located the man’s body and determined he was dead.

His body was extracted and taken to the Hualapai Nation.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

It is unclear why the man fell.

Anyone in need of mental health support is asked to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uprooted tree in Owens Cross Roads
Hail, power outages reported in Owens Cross Roads following overnight storms
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
Generic graphic.
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning Toney crash
Trout fishing at Sipsey Fork
Alabama’s only year-round rainbow trout fishing found at the Sipsey Fork
Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count

Latest News

Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery
Big Pokey performs during the birthday celebration for Z-Ro at The House of Blues in Downtown...
Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs
Six nonprofit award recipients are addressing racial equity gaps to improve quality of life for...
The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville announces Racial Equity Fund grants total