Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Police: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people

FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left 9 people injured and one person dead, KMOV reports.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place at 14th and Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Witnesses say the shooting took place inside one of the buildings.

The conditions of the injured individuals are unknown.

The deceased victim has not been publicly identified.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning Toney crash
Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count
Ider woman killed in head-on collision wreck in DeKalb Co.
Former VP Mike Pence speaks at Christian conference in Huntsville
Former VP Mike Pence speaks at Christian conference in Huntsville
10 officers promoted in Huntsville Police Department ceremony
10 officers promoted in Huntsville Police Department ceremony

Latest News

FILE - At least 20 people were injured in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in...
20 shot, one dead at parking lot party in suburban Chicago
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival
FILE - Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles holds a copy of the Aug. 17, 1910, edition of The River Press...
The woman who founded Father’s Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his...
Pope Francis, back to Vatican routine post-surgery, says thanks to shouts of ‘Long live the pope!’