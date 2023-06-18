Deals
Mobile boxing coach hosts open house for program to keep children safe

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local nonprofit hosted an open house Saturday morning to discuss how boxing keeps children off the streets.

Punching mitts is one of the easiest parts of boxing for Bishop Feagin-Taylor, who has been in the ring since third grade.

“It was just something I was doing to stay in shape for football and I really kept doing that on and off throughout my life,” said Feagin-Taylor. “It’s cheesy and corny because I was like, my middle name is Ali, so, might as well try it.”

The 19-year-old and his friend, Preston Moore, box in Hope Academy. It’s a non-profit organization that uses boxes to keep children off the streets. Both young men plan to turn the sport into a career. They encourage recruiters to contact them via Instagram.

“I’ve already seen so much increase,” said Moore. “First day I was sparring Josh, got my butt whooped. A month down the road, I’m over there, competing with him and he’s been doing it like five years. So, he takes it easy on me and we do pretty good sparring.”

Their coach is Dexter Sutton, a Florida Native who opened the gym in Mobile in 2009.

He also boxed to stay out of trouble and has made it his mission to keep other young men and women safe in the Port City.

“It made me more mentally mature and able to think things through and not always get angry so fast and if I was angry, I could just come to the gym,” said Feagin-Taylor.

Now, Hope Academy wants to help even more children. Saturday, the organization hosted an open house where parents could learn more about the benefits of joining. Aside from boxing training, children who participate also receive tutoring and mentoring.

This year, they plan to use the SPARK curriculum to teach conflict resolution and help improve children’s social and emotional health. Students who sign up to box will be required to participate in the education initiatives.

Among those at the open house was Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones and a representative from Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama.

“Without people to look out for us, being young, we tend to give into that bad side a little bit. But, with good people, you get raised right,” Moore adds.

Children ages 8 to 18 are able to sign up to participate for a fee of $95 a month. To participate, call 251-709-2654.

