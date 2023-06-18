Deals
Mainly Dry Overnight | Showers & Strong Storms Possible For Father’s Day

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The majority of today has been dry, except for a few pop-up showers and storms in isolated areas. The bigger story was the heat and humidity to kick off your Father’s Day weekend with afternoon highs back near 90 degrees. Expect mainly clear and calm conditions to continue into the evening hours with overnight lows staying mild and muggy in the mid and upper 60s through Sunday morning. Some patchy fog will be possible for your early morning commute for areas that received rainfall earlier today, but it should dissipate quickly.

For your Father’s Day, plan on most of the day to remain dry with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures, despite the cloud cover will soar well into the 80s again with a few locations topping out in the low 90s. Several clusters of showers and storms will start approaching the Valley by the afternoon and some of these storms could be on the stronger side. While you might deal with some gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and even some small hail, the bulk of the severe activity is expected to stay just to our southwest. The greatest risk for more widespread rain and even the chance for a few marginally severe storms mainly west of I-65 will arrive during the late evening and overnight hours into Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday and the chance for rainfall will continue for much of the week. With more clouds and rain opportunities, temperatures will remain below average for this time of the year with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

