Juneteenth celebrations continue around the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, The Camp at Mid-City in Huntsville hosted the third annual Juneteenth festival. There was live music, spoken word poetry, dancing and food. Curator Lloyd Holloway says this family friendly event has an important message. “Juneteenth is important because it signifies the release of the last enslaved individuals.” Holloway told WAFF 48 on Saturday. “It’s very important to make sure that we don’t forget a part of our history so we know where we’re going as we move forward.”

There are several other Juneteenth celebrations happening in the area on Sunday.

Florence’s McFarland Park is hosting one from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Athens State University’s Beasley Field will be holding a daylong event from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.. There’s a religious service in the morning, followed by music, food and art in the afternoon.

Amazon will be hosting another event Sunday between 5 p.m.and 9 p.m. in Big Spring Park in Huntsville. Three local leaders will be honored at this event: Rev. Dr. Julius Scruggs, Judge Lynn Sherrod and U.S. Army Commanding General Charles Hamilton. There will also be 1,000 meals given away as part of a joint effort with Manna House.

