Hot & humid with thunderstorms later today and overnight

For today, increasing clouds with a few storms between 11 AM-1 PM for locations along the MS/AL state line, the rest of the Tennessee Valley will wait until evening for storms. A hot & humid day with temps around 90. Tonight, thunderstorms are likely. Strong, possibly severe with heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. The chance for showers and storms will continue through Monday. Daily showers and thunderstorms for next week with high temps in the 80s.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, increasing clouds with a few storms between 11 AM-1 PM for locations along the MS/AL state line, the rest of the Tennessee Valley will wait until evening for storms. A hot & humid day with temps around 90. Tonight, thunderstorms are likely. Strong, possibly severe with heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. Stay Weather Alert!

The chance for showers and storms will continue through Monday. Daily showers and thunderstorms for next week with high temps in the 80s.

