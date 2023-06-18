Deals
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday

five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A five-year-old boy’s body was recovered Saturday at Smith Lake in Cullman.

The child had been reported missing and at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Aviation Unit, Marine Patrol and Highway Patrol Divisions all responded to the Crane Hill area of Lake Smith sent rescue efforts.

According to the Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the child died from drowning.

