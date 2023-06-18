Deals
Colbert County mother, stepfather arrested on aggravated child abuse charges

Demariez Mitchell (left) and Deja-Ariaha Bankhead were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.
Demariez Mitchell (left) and Deja-Ariaha Bankhead were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents in Colbert County are now behind bars after reports have surfaced malnourishing their 9-year-old child.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies and investigators were called to North Alabama Medical Center for a possible case of child abuse on Saturday.

Investigators then found a 9-year-old male child severely malnourished, weighing 37 pounds.

He had bruises on his body, blood coming from his ear and other signs of child neglect.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was determined the family had been staying in a tent at the Colbert Alloys camping area.

Due to the severity of the 9-year-old’s condition, he was transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment and evaluation.

While at the hospital, it was discovered the parents were still on scene with two younger children; the youngest at three months old.

Colbert County Department of Human Resources has since taken custody of the two younger children.

Investigators were able to secure a search warrant on the campsite where the family had been living for approximately the past two weeks.

27-year-old Deja-Ariaha Bankhead and 28-year-old Demariez Lavonski Mitchell were arrested on an aggravated child abuse charge.

