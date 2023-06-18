Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count
Generic graphic.
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning Toney crash
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the...
6 found dead at scene of house fire, shooting in Tennessee, officials say
The man is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Man in critical condition following shooting at Grant residence
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill into law to reduce the state’s grocery tax.
Alabama grocery tax reduction bill signed into law

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
The 2023 Juneteenth Celebration at the Camp in Mid-City in Huntsville
Juneteenth celebrations continue around the Tennessee Valley
FILE - A man walks past a Microsoft sign set up for the Microsoft BUILD conference, April 28,...
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks