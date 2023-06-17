Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle wreck

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 61-year-old Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Friday afternoon in Cullman County.

Robert Chandler was killed when his Valkyrie motorcycle left the roadway and overturned. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened on Cullman County 1101 near Cullman County 1078, nine miles north of West Point. ALEA is continuing to investigate.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.