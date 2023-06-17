Deals
Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle wreck

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 61-year-old Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Friday afternoon in Cullman County.

Robert Chandler was killed when his Valkyrie motorcycle left the roadway and overturned. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened on Cullman County 1101 near Cullman County 1078, nine miles north of West Point. ALEA is continuing to investigate.

