Shoals parking deck to bring new opportunities

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A parking deck in Florence is gearing up for new excitement with a proposed parking deck in the works.

On Friday, according to WAFF 48′s newspaper partner, Times Daily, a proposed facility would have a mixture of residential and business usage that would hope to revitalize an existing deck property.

A new facility is riding on the mindset that it will drive more opportunities for people to want to live in downtown Florence.

“The density of downtown is something we’re working toward, from the standpoint of the ability of folks to be out and about and enjoy downtown and everything downtown has to offer just from a walking distance away,” Downtown Florence Alliance (DFA) Executive Director Chris Stangel said

The $12.65 million parking deck being built on a city-owned lot at Pine and Tombigbee streets is expected to be completed within a year.

The 273-space public parking deck is replacing the one at Tennessee and Pine streets, surpassing its life expectancy by over six years, as Florence Mayor Andy Betterton described to Times Daily with loose concrete and upper floors closed.

After the new deck is completed, the old deck will be demolished.

Officials will then be able to use the old deck as a staging area for work on a new city hall, which will be in the Tennessee Street-side parking lot of the existing city hall.

Officials believe the entire city hall project will cost between $47.5 million and $53 million.

Along with the proposed deck plan it also recommends the additional housing be within one-fourth to one-half mile of the main downtown intersection to enhance walkability.

It also calls for infill of vacant upper floors, single-story non-contributing commercial structures and under-utilized buildings and parking lots, allowing the parking deck among its ideal locations for enhancing downtown.

“The city should actively pursue a developer to build a 5-6 story mixed-use building on this site utilizing the city’s conditional overlay district tool,” the “This site could potentially add 100-150 units of new housing and several spaces for new businesses on the first floor.”

Potential tenants for the upper floors could accompany apartments and office space, while a full-floor plan for the project includes

a 3,000-5,000-square-foot full-service restaurant

25,000-square-foot grocery store

2,000-2,500-square-foot specialty market.

As for the deck, it states it is on 44,937 square feet of space and is zoned for the central business district, offering cooperative municipal ownership and as well as, additional floors for multipurpose use.

However, officials have not made official determinations but envision a mix of various uses for downtown Florence to revitalize.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.