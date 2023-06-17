Deals
Ider woman killed in head-on collision wreck in DeKalb Co.

(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Ider woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck early Friday morning in DeKalb County.

Ginger McBride, 52 was fatally injured when the 2016 Buick she was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer driven by 57-year-old Robert Bell of Chattanooga, Tenn.

McBride was pronounced dead on the scene and Bell was transported to the DeKalb Regional Medical Center for treatment. The 17-year-old passenger, who was with McBride, was also injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials say the crash happened on Alabama 75 near mile marker 110, two miles north of Cartersville. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.

