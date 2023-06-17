Deals
HuntsvilleCon returns for star-studded event

HuntsvilleCon will take place Saturday, June 24 in downtown Huntsville.(HuntsvilleCon)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s very own Comic-Con event, HuntsvilleCon will be back for its second year on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Huntsville will be hosting the event that will feature over 100 vendors including, comic books, magazines, toys, games, anime, cosplay and television.

In a press release for the event, featured guests and attractions include:

  • Sam Dela Rosa - Comic Book Artist Legend
  • Tom McLoughlin Movie Director & Actor - Friday the 13th, Stephen King Movies
  • Voice Actor - Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld
  • Pokemon, Strawberry Shortcake & Yugioh
  • Actor/Artist - Matthew Atchley
  • Actor/Artist - Jeremy Palko
  • Actor - Megan Chelf Fisher
  • A.P Whitfield - CosplayGuest & Judge
  • Asuka - CosplayGuest & Judge
  • Red Vendetta - CosplayGuest & Judge

There will be a cosplay contest and a Super Smash Bros Tournament for all attendees.

Tickets are on sale now, general admission is $20 and kids 11 and under are free. VIP and Platinum tickets are available at a higher cost.

You can purchase all tickets through the event website or at the door.

