HuntsvilleCon returns for star-studded event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s very own Comic-Con event, HuntsvilleCon will be back for its second year on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Huntsville will be hosting the event that will feature over 100 vendors including, comic books, magazines, toys, games, anime, cosplay and television.

In a press release for the event, featured guests and attractions include:

Sam Dela Rosa - Comic Book Artist Legend

Tom McLoughlin Movie Director & Actor - Friday the 13th, Stephen King Movies

Voice Actor - Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld

Pokemon, Strawberry Shortcake & Yugioh

Actor/Artist - Matthew Atchley

Actor/Artist - Jeremy Palko

Actor - Megan Chelf Fisher

A.P Whitfield - CosplayGuest & Judge

Asuka - CosplayGuest & Judge

Red Vendetta - CosplayGuest & Judge

There will be a cosplay contest and a Super Smash Bros Tournament for all attendees.

Tickets are on sale now, general admission is $20 and kids 11 and under are free. VIP and Platinum tickets are available at a higher cost.

You can purchase all tickets through the event website or at the door.

