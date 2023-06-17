Hot & humid with isolated afternoon thudnerstorms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the Tennessee Valley today, hot & humid with isolated afternoon storms. Temps around 90. Heavy rain & gusty winds possible with thunderstorms. Tonight, a few clouds. Mild & muggy. mid-60s.

Father’s Day, forecast models much slower with the arrival of storms for Sunday, therefore most of the day will remain dry and the 48 Developing First Alert has been dropped. Temps around 90°, sunshine through noon with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A chance for showers and storms after 3 P.M. Thunderstorms likely Sunday night and even though the Developing First Alert has been dropped, heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lighting can be expected with thunderstorm activity.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday and the chance for rainfall/thunderstorms will continue for much of the week. With more clouds and rain opportunities, temps will remain “cool” for this time of the year. High temps in the low 80s,overnight low temps in the 60s.

