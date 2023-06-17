Armed Forces Celebration Week to kickoff in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Next week, the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting multiple events throughout the week for its Armed Forces Celebration Week.

There will be an event scheduled every day starting on Monday, June 26.

Below is a list of what is happening:

Monday, June 26

Concert in the Park 6:30 p.m. at Big Spring Park featuring the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCOE) Band from Ft. Moore, Ga and don’t forget to stay for the fireworks show.



Tuesday, June 27

Community Softball Game Community Leaders will take on Redstone Arsenal leaders in a Softball Game at Toyota Field. Parking and admission are FREE – gates open at 5 p.m. and first pitch is at 5:30.



Wednesday, June 28

Young Professionals Event 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Butler Green @ Campus 805. Association of the United States Army (AUSA) will host Huntsville Young Professionals for its “Grooves and Brews” mix-and-mingle event.



Thursday, June 29

AUSA Iron Mike Golf Tournament

At The Links – Redstone 8:00 a.m. To register, click here

U.S. Space and Rocket Center Biergarten 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Davidson Center.



In addition to these events, there will be more attractions for military families for free or discounted admissions.

These include:

Burritt on the Mountain: Offering free admission to active military and Veterans.

Huntsville Museum of Art: Extends active military admission discount to all Veterans for the week of June 25-July 1. (Museum closed on Mondays.) Active military discount is $10 admission.

Huntsville Botanical Garden: In appreciation of Armed Forces and of all U.S. service members, the Garden invites active and retired military personnel and immediate families to enjoy complimentary admission to the Garden July 3 and 4. Be prepared to show your military ID at the door. Complimentary admission during Armed Forces Appreciation Days is brought to you by Lockheed Martin.

U.S. Space & Rocket Center: Will offer free admission for active and retired military members and Veterans with one paid admission June 24 – July 1.

