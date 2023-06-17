17-year-old killed in Saturday morning Toney crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 17-year-old from Toney was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on Jeff Road.

ALEA officials say the teenager was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata. The crash occurred when the vehicle left the road and hit a telephone pole.

The teenager was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

