17-year-old killed in Saturday morning Toney crash

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 17-year-old from Toney was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on Jeff Road.

ALEA officials say the teenager was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata. The crash occurred when the vehicle left the road and hit a telephone pole.

The teenager was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

