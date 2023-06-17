15 properties designated as nuisances in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - City officials in Sheffield have designated 15 properties in the city as public nuisances.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, the owners of some of the properties have been in contact with city officials and have agreed to demolish the structures themselves. Some have also asked the city to demolish the property.

The city council in Sheffield met last week to address a property on N. Atlanta Avenue officials approved $28,000 in funding to demolish the structure and dispose of debris.

According to Mayor Steve Stanley, the building will be torn down by Gist Excavating in about two weeks.

“The city obviously can’t afford to do every structure but this was an emergency case in that the adjacent neighbor was unable to live in his home after a storm came through and a falling tree made the 1203 residence structurally unsafe,” Stanley said. “It was a blighted house to begin with and the owner had transferred ownership to the city.”

Though the current list includes 15 properties, more are expected as Stanley continues to put together a comprehensive list.

In a meeting with city officials and EMS personnel last week, Stanley said a comprehensive list of nuisance properties is being compiled. Stanley says property owners on the list will be contacted and asked to fix the issues.

“We’ll contact the property owners and ask them to rectify the issues,” Stanley said. “We can deal with the properties through the owner correcting the problems, or the city council can take action to abate the nuisance.”

